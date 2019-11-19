Realtor gets 3 years RI in cheating case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Tuesday sentenced a realtor to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment in a cheating and forgery case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

In August 2012, a complaint was lodged by S Hymanand, a businessman from ECIL, alleging that he approached D Dharmender Reddy, a realtor from Keesara searching for a house. He was informed that a house owned by one D’Souza in Arul Colony of Kapra was up for sale. Reddy allegedly made a forged sale agreement for Hymanand of Rs 49 lakh, of which Rs 15 lakh was paid to Reddy as advance.

After receiving the cash, Reddy did not give the money to the house owner nor did he get the house registered in Hymanand’s name, cheating him thus. Based on a complaint, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and subsequently arrested Reddy.

