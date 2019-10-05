Realtor held for using fake govt letterheads in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A realtor, who allegedly created fake letterheads of senior government officials and tried to use it for land regularisation, was arrested by Detective Department sleuths on Saturday.

The suspect, Shaffi Ahmed (40), a realtor from Hyderabad, created a letterhead in the name of Principal Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), and allegedly forged the signature of the official. “Mohammed Shaffi Ahmed made an oral agreement with one Arjun Singh to get clearance of 12,180 sq.yards in Survey No. 66/1 of Raidurg Nowkhalsa, Serlingampally (M), R.R. Dist. which is a government land. He took Rs 10 lakh as advance,” the Detective Department officials said.

After taking the letter head, Ahmed approached a broker for clearance of the land regularization, but could not get it. But, he told Singh that he obtained a copy of the letter from the Chief Minister’s Office and expected the original in a few days. The police arrested Ahmed on Saturday and remanded him.

