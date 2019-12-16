Realtor kills business partner over property dispute in Nizamabad 

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Nizamabad: Real estate dispute led to the murder of a business partner at Babapoor of Bheemgal mandal in Nizamabad district. A realtor brutally killed his business partner by stabbing him to death.

Rade Balaram (65) and Khaleem of Bheemgal mandal headquarters are partners in real estate business, twenty years back they purchased a shopping complex in Bheemgal. Both were quarrelling over the ownership of this complex and approached cops several times on the issue.

On Monday, to solve this issue Balaram invited Khaleem to a poultry farm, situated at Babapoor village of Bheemgal. Khaleem went to Babapoor, where both had serious argument over the issue. Out of rage Balaram suddenly sprinkled chilli powder on Khaleem and attacked him with sword. Khaleem died on the spot, later Balaram went to Bheemgal police station to surrender himself to the police. Deceased family members staged protest at the spot and refused to shift the body to hospital. Bheemgal CI Yadaiah and team visited the spot to pacify the agitating relatives and sent the dead body for postmortem.

