Realtor played key role, ACB tells court

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Realtor K Anji Reddy, who was arrested along with the former Keesara Tahsildar E Balaraju Nagaraj, realtor Ch Srinath Yadav and Village Revenue Assistant Bongu Sai Raj, allegedly played a key role in mediating to settle the land issue at Rampally Dayara village, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said in a court document.

The four persons were arrested by the ACB on August 14 in connection with Rs 1.10 crore bribe case booked against them. Anji Reddy reportedly mediated between Srinath Yadav and Nagaraj at the residence of one Padmaja Kodandapally at Arul Colony in Kapra.

Based on a tip-off that a huge cash transaction was taking place between government officials and private persons, the ACB officials had on August 14 carried out a surprise check. No inmates were found at the house except for Nagaraj, Sai Raj, Anji Reddy and Srinath Yadav when the house was raided. However, several land record documents related to Anji Reddy were found in the house along with Rs 1.10 crore bribe amount.

Anji Reddy’s Toyota Fortuner SUV and Srinath Yadav’s Volkswagen car were seized. A separate inspection at Nagaraj’s house resulted in the seizure of Rs 28 lakh in cash, 531 grams of gold and a locker key apart from Rs 8 lakh in his car. The bribe was reportedly offered by Srinath Yadav and Anji Reddy to process the file in favour of original pattadars and to furnish orders of Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .