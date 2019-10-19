Realtors offer their best at TREDA show

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad overtaking Bengaluru in terms of office space absorption, many real estate developers are now focusing on sale of commercial space and this trend was evident at the 10th property show of the Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) launched at Hitex, Madhapur here on Friday.

Quite a few companies that set up stalls at the show are offering commercial space in different areas, including Himayathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Financial District and others. And for those looking to invest in commercial space, there are quite a few options to check out.

While Kapil Realty Consultants Private Limited is showcasing its 6.7 lakh square feet commercial project at Financial District, Nanakramguda and Gachibowli, Dev Infra is exhibiting commercial retail space in the range of 2026 square feet to 6874 square feet at Jubilee Hills. Riddhi Group is showcasing its commercial project at Ameerpet, apart from residential projects at other locations.

Speaking at the event, Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy appealed to builders and real estate developers to come up with projects that cater to the requirements of middle and low income groups. Impressed with the Telangana government’s good governance and industry-friendly policies, many multinational companies have made Hyderabad as their second headquarters, he said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC and architect T Bhanu Prasad wanted TREDA and CREDAI to take small and medium builders into confidence while taking up industry-related issues to the government. “Many small and medium builders are approaching us saying that established organisations or associations were focusing on the issues relating to major builders. The TRS government has already initiated measures to address real estate sector issues and is committed for welfare of the sector,” he said.

TREDA president R Chalapathi Rao urged the government to take up geo tagging of prohibitory areas, including full tank level area of water bodies to avoid confusion and clear apprehensions among buyers and sellers. The FTL area of water bodies keeps changing regularly and also there are issues for land use and title transfer of such lands. If such prohibitory areas are geo tagged, it will address many issues, he suggested. The property show is open to all from 10 am to 8 pm till Sunday. Over 100 real estate companies, banks, financial institutions and suppliers are participating in the show.

‘Right time to invest in Hyderabad’

Is this the right time to buy a flat or invest in Hyderabad?

Land for many of the projects which are being showcased here was purchased a few years back. Flats, villas or commercial space whatever is being offered now is offered calculating development costs and other costs. If a builder purchases land now and constructs an apartment, the unit prices will definitely be higher. So, it is right time to buy now and more importantly bank lending rates are also less.

Compared to Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities, how is real estate sector in Hyderabad?

In 2016, Telangana government offered many incentives to real estate sector and that is helping a lot. This apart, the State government’s planning has helped in improving the economy. Hyderabad witnessed the highest ever half yearly sales in the previous years and resurgence of residential real estate continued as sales increased by 65 per cent in first quarter of 2019. Many MNCs have set up their second headquarters in Hyderabad. This is resulting in lot of employment and it is best time to invest and stay here. Other cities are plagued with traffic, law and order and drinking water issues, Hyderabad does not have any such issues.

Prices are shooting up in Hyderabad?

Prices have definitely gone up a bit. This is mainly due to increasing service and labour costs. Yet, Hyderabad is still affordable compared to other cities. If quality construction price per square feet is ranging between Rs 12,000 to Rs15,000 in other cities, it is about Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per square feet in Hyderabad. This is what making people from other cities to buy houses here and settle in Hyderabad.

