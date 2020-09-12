Realtors welcome Telangana’s new Revenue Bill

The new steps taken by the Telangana government make registration process easy for land owners

Hyderabad: Transparency, accountability and fast service are the three key features of the new Revenue Bill presented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Assembly earlier this week.

The Bill has triggered many discussions among property owners and, more importantly, real estate bodies are welcoming the steps being taken by the Telangana government to make things convenient for land owners, including those of agricultural and non-agricultural lands.

The State government has now empowered the Tahsildar / MROs as sub-registrars to carry out registration and mutation of agricultural lands. Similarly, the sub-registrars are now empowered to carry out registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties. Thus, people can visit either the MRO or the sub-registrar office based on their property type upon booking a time slot in advance. The entire registration process will be completed after submitting necessary documents and land records will be updated accordingly in real-time.

“The beginning for a change had to be made and it is good that the TRS government is making the right moves in making registration process of agricultural and non-agricultural lands and properties easier, more transparent and accountable,” said CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy.

Among other benefits, people can plan registration at their convenience and preferred time slots. It is good that the entire process of registration, mutation, updation and extract copy will be handed over to the buyers soon after the transactions and formalities are completed, he said. “This will avoid in making the people run from pillar to post,” said Reddy.

In the new registration process for agricultural lands, the buyer and seller will have to book their slot on the Dharani website. The joint sub-registrar-cum-MRO will allot the slot as desired by the buyer and seller. These details will be uploaded in the log register, which will be maintained in the sub-registrar and MRO offices.

Templates of the document contents will be made available at the offices for the convenience of buyers and sellers to prepare the registering document. If not, they can avail the services of government licensed document writers as well.

Upon arrival of the buyer and seller at the booked slot, the MRO will check the passbooks and ownership details for ascertaining whether the land is eligible and approved for registration. After payment of the registration fee through challan, draft or cash, the MRO will register the land.

Soon after the transaction is completed, the details will be updated in the Dharani website automatically and in the passbooks of both buyer and seller. For instance, if the seller sells two acres from 10 acres, the details of those two acres will be deleted from his passbook and the same will be updated in the buyer’s passbook. This will be like transfer of money from one bank account to another and will be followed with mutation of the land at the IT table in MRO office.

After all the updations, the buyer will get the registered document, extract (site copy) and updated details in the passbook. Similarly, seller will get extract copy and updated passbook. The entire process of registration, mutation, updation and extract copy will be completed on the spot in a few minutes.

Appreciating the steps being taken by the government, Sudhakar Goud, a real estate agent, says focus should be on effective implementation of the new Bill. Physical boundaries of lands owned by different owners in a particular survey number should be fixed. This will aid in addressing any disputes over ownership and extent of land, he suggests.

At present, there are 590 Mandal Revenue Offices across the State and 141 sub-registrars.

Likewise, registration of non-agricultural lands will be handled by sub-registrars. They will be entrusted with the registration of lands, which are basically categorised into Gram Panchayat limits, municipality limits and municipal corporation limits. Already, details of 90 lakh properties, including 44.28 lakh in Gram Panchayat limits, 20.29 lakh in municipalities limits and 24.90 lakh properties in GHMC limits have been uploaded online.

Based on the registration documents and the electricity bill, water bill and Aadhaar card details, registration and mutation of these properties is being done. Registration and mutation will be done at the sub-registrar office and people will not have to visit any other offices for completing the transactions. All the updates, whenever a flat or plot is sold or purchased, will be uploaded online immediately.

TREDA ex-president M Vijaya Sai welcomes the bill and says it will cut down disputes and multiple registrations. He also says mutation at MRO office is a good step.

