Realty firm fined over Rs 50K for felling trees in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: The Forest department imposed fine amounting to Rs 53,900 against Indu Fortune Fields in Kukatpally for felling about 40 trees without prior permission. While the company claimed to have translocated the trees for creation of community infrastructure. The officials declared that translocation of trees was not done in a scientific manner and the trees cannot survive under these circumstances. Medchal-Malkajgiri district forest officer Sudhakar Reddy and other forest officials conducted an investigation into the felling of trees and also asked the company management to plant and protect 40 saplings to replace the fallen trees.

