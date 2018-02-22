Realty firm marketing director held for forgery, cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am 1:27 am

Hyderabad: The Shameerpet police on Wednesday arrested the marketing director of a real estate company on charges of forgery and cheating.

According to the police, Sumit Sen, marketing director at Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited here, and four others had sold the company’s jointly owned property by forging the signature of the complainant D Hymavathi. Hymavathi is the wife of DS Chandra Mohan Reddy, who established the company with his younger brother D Vijay Sen Reddy.

Shameerpet Inspector D Bhaskar Reddy said after Mohan Reddy’s demise in 2012, Vijay Sen Reddy was looking after the firm’s administration and its management.

“Vijay and Sumit Sen conspired to sell the joint property of the firm for which they forged Hymavathi’s official signature. Recently, the complainant came to know about the forgery and on Wednesday approached the police seeking action,” he said.

A case was also booked against Vijay Sen Reddy’s wife Sharmila, son Rohit and his personal secretary P Purnima.