Realty looking up in Hyderabad’s South zone

Hyderabad: Decentralised growth is crucial for overall development of a city. In tune with the investments and mushrooming of new structures, especially corporate entities and industries, domestic sector growth should also be supplemented to ensure decentralised growth of a region or a city. This appears to be the focus area of both public and private sectors in the city. With the city’s East zone on track with much-needed support from the State government’s Look East initiative, the South zone is now in the reckoning for both commercial and domestic sector development.

While organisations like Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Area (HMDA) are working on developing clusters aligned with the Outer Ring Road, builders and real estate companies are already taking up several projects in Southern areas. “It is always wise to plan for decentralised growth in a city and Hyderabad is definitely on track towards achieving this. Growth and development should not be confined to East, West or South zones, all areas should have the equal stakes in the development for a prosperous growth of the city,” says Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India Telangana Chapter chairman G Ram Reddy.

Though it is a long way ahead for the South zone to catch up with the West Zone, it is developing fast and promises lot of potential in the future. This is mainly due to connectivity with both East and West zones. Apart from PVNR Expressway and the proximity with ORR, transport connectivity is in place in the zone, Reddy points out. Already multinational companies have set up their units in the South zone and the presence of aerospace, TCS and other top companies is fuelling the growth in this part of the city. This applies for both commercial and domestic sectors. Accordingly, many projects are under progress in the Southern areas. Already, Tukkuguda, Maheswaram, Srisailam Highway, Kokapet and neighbouring areas are witnessing lot of development and land prices have escalated considerably, he explains.

The other big advantage with South zone is that it is a hub for logistics parks and has connectivity with international airport. The State Government is working on development of East zone and reaching Pocharam IT parks and other areas from Southern areas is not a task. Though, there is social infrastructure, it needs to be scaled up to draw the attention of investors, especially domestic sector. With Metro phase II connectivity being planned to the international airport at Shamshabad, it will provide the much-needed infrastructure development push to the zone.

This apart, efforts are on to develop Kokapet as a new growth engine, besides establishment of an integrated township with work clusters to accommodate nearly five lakh personnel. As per plans, the State Government aims at developing the township, which will be about 9 crore sq ft, will be self-contained with social infra such as roads, schools, hospitals, retail and commercial space, and more.

Emphasis is being laid on developing more walk-to-work townships to reduce the need for travel. The government is likely to offer various incentives to developers working on such projects. Similarly, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is planning e-auction of plots in Kokapet. HMDA owns a vast area in Kokapet and plans are being made to auction plots for which large scale plans are being made to develop infrastructure in the area.

There were plans to develop infrastructure covering 70 to 100 acres. In addition to this, about 250 acres balance would be left in the area with HMDA.

