Reasons for constituting SRC

By | Published: 12:48 am 6:11 pm

The reorganization of the states based on language, a major aspect of national consolidation and integration, came to the fore almost immediately after independence.

Case for Telangana

(Chapter 6 – Section 375 to 393):

Section 375 – Demand for Telangana State cannot be ignored.

Section 376 – The existing Andhra State is facing financial problems since its formation and in comparison with Telangana the former State has low per capita income. One of the reasons for high per-capita in Telangana is due to the high land and excise revenues collected which are approximately 5 crore. On this basis, Telangana leaders feared that the unification will result in the use of surplus revenues of Telangana for the development of Andhra.

Section 377 – People of Telangana also feared that the claims or needs of this area will not receive adequate consideration in Vishala Andhra in future planning and development. For example, there was a fear in Telangana region that the Nandikonda and Kishtapuram projects which were important for irrigation in Telangana may be neglected if Vishala Andhra State was formed as there were other irrigation projects planned for coastal region.

Section 378 – When compared to Andhra, Telangana is educationally backward and because of this reason, people of that State feared that they might not get into public services. Also, there was a fear that Telangana people will be unequally placed in relation to people of Andhra and in this partnership Andhra will derive all the advantage immediately.

SECTION 379 – Telangana is financially self-sufficient when compared to Andhra with a current account having an estimate 17 crores deposit.

SECTION 380 – Other reasons for self – sufficiency of Telangana is the benefits drawn by Hyderabad state through the implementation of recommendation of the First Finance Commission of 1952. This indicates that Telangana region will continue to be self-sufficient in the coming years.

Demand for Hyderabad State

(Chapter 7 – Section 381 to 393)

Section 381 – Advantages of formation of Vishala Andhra are obvious from the fact that the desirability of bringing Krishna and Godavari river basins under unified control. The trade affiliations between Telangana and Andhra and suitability of Hyderabad as capital for entire region are in favour of a bigger unit.

Section 382 – While opinion in Andhra is overwhelmingly in favour of the larger unit, public opinion in Telangana has still to crystallize itself.

Section 383 – The leaders of the existing Andhra State are prepared to provide adequate safeguards to protect the interests of Telangana in the event of its integration with Andhra State. These safeguards may be related to opportunities for employment for people of Telangana in public services in the new State at least to the extent of 1/3rd of the total number. This assurance may be given on the lines of the Shri Bagh Pact.

Section 384 – Any agreement on the lines of Shri Bagh pact may not meet the requirements of Telangana unless the central Government supervise the measure taken to meet the special needs of Telangana. Therefore, the SRC does not suggest any arrangement similar to Shri Bagh Pact to Telangana.

SECTION 385 – The State of Andhra came into existence only recently and has not still got over the stress of transition. Integration of Telangana and Andhra at this stage is therefore likely to create administrative difficulties for both Andhra and Telangana regions.

Section 386 – After taking all these factors into consideration the SRC concludes that it will be in the interest of Andhra and Telangana that for the present the Telangana area is constituted as a separate State which may be named as Hyderabad state. A provision for its unification with Andhra after general elections likely to be held in and around 1961 if by a 2/3rd majority the legislature of Hyderabad state accepts the unification can be made.

Section 387 – The advantage of this arrangement will be that while the objective of unification of the two regions will not be blurred (neglected) or impeded during the period of 5 or 6 years the two governments by then may stabilise their administrative machinery and review their land revenue system with the objective of achieving uniformity. The intervening period may also provide an opportunity for addressing the fears of unification and achieving consensus amongst the people of two regions.

Section 388 – However, if the public sentiment in Telangana crystallizes itself against the unification of the two regions than Telangana should continue as a separate state.

Section 389 – The state of Hyderabad shall consist of the following districts:

Mahabubnagar Nalgonda (including Maunagala enclave belonging to Krishna district) Warangal including Khammam Karimnagar Adilabad Nizamabad Hyderabad Medak and Bidar

Section 390 – As for as possible the existing boundaries of the two regions should not be disturbed.

Section 391 – Sironcha Tahsil of Chanda district which is geographically contagious to Telangana will continue in West Godavari district.

Section 392 – The entire district of Bidar must be included in the Hyderabad state as a part of the Medak district.

Section 393 – The Hyderabad state as suggested by SRC will have an area of about 45300 sq miles and population of about 11.3 million.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.