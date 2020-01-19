Rebel Star Krishnam Raju turns 80

By | Published: 7:25 pm

As he is entering another phase of his life celebrating 80 long years as an actor, producer and politician, Krishnam Raju recalled his association with media friends. The veteran actor admitted that his friendship with media fraternity since his early days of his debut movie Chilaka Gorinka had given him an enriching experience.

“I am addicted to the friendship with journalist friends. They are my strength and weakness too,” he said. “There are many journalists who have grown as good analysts and used to give actors some suggestions through their writing and some were a bit skewed too,” shared Krishnam Raju, who celebrates his birthday on Monday.

Sharing his feeling’s about nephew Prabhas entering the big league, he says, “When I started my career, I was restricted to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Prabhas is now being praised across continents. What more a father like me could expect from his son,” the veteran actor exclaimed.

In an illustrious film career of 50 years, Krishnam Raju went on to feature in more than 250 movies. When asked about his top 10 favourite movies, Krishnam Raju replied, “Why shouldn’t I share the top 80. There are so many blockbuster and actions movies that were made in our own production house. As a producer, the movie Krishnaveni which I made in 1974 had received massive appreciation. Then, Bhakta Kannappa directed by Bapu, and Amaradeepam directed by K Raghavendra Rao, another industry hit Bobbili Brahmanna which had a message ‘Culprits should be punished then and there, only then justice is served to victims’. Mana Voori Pandavulu is a movie in which all our cast acted before camera without makeup and facial touches. The movie had created a storm at the box office as it had ran for 250 days in theatres. Another epic biographical war film Tandra Paparayudu which had tested my strength in undertaking the project. We had shot war sequences with a cast of 5,000 men, just a few kimometres away from the heart of the city, at Durgam Cheruvu, back in 1985-86,” the veteran actor added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter