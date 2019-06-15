Rebuked by father, 10-year-old commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Banjara Hills, reportedly after being admonished by her parents for beating other children, police said.

The child lived with her parents, both construction workers from Kurnool. For the last few days, she was not going to school and playing around on the streets. The residents of the locality complained to her father that she was hitting other children for no reason.

“On Friday, her father scolded and warned her. When the parents returned from work in the evening they found her hanging from the ceiling,” Banjara Hills police Sub-inspector D Ravi Raj said.

The girl hanged herself using a small rope. The police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital. It was handed over to the family on Saturday.

