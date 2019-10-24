Reckless driving snuffs out life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: An accountant of the BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, died after he was hit by a rashly driven truck at Uppal here late on Tuesday. The victim was identified as M Madhusudhan (34), a resident of Sri Sai Nagar Colony, Peerzadiguda in Medipally.

According to the police, Madhusudhan left home at 10.30 pm on Tuesday on his motorcycle to pick up his relative from Secunderabad Railway Station. When he reached near the vegetable market in Uppal around 10.45 pm, a truck bearing number AP 10V 8096, which was driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the motorcycle from behind.

“Madhusudan fell on the road and suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The other motorists passing by noticed and rushed to his rescue, but in vain. He had breathed his last by then,” the police said. The runaway truck ploughed into another motorcycle as well, damaging it.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife M Jaya, a case was booked and is being investigated by the police. The truck driver Mohd Jani from Chengicherla is at large. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy is conducted on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter