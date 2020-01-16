Published: 11:48 pm

By now, the script has become tediously familiar. So is the outcome. Pakistan has made yet another embarrassing attempt, backed by its all-weather friend China, to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). But, it has flopped, like it did on earlier occasions. None of the other 14 members of the UNSC agreed to it, saying Kashmir is a bilateral issue to be sorted out by the two countries. Islamabad lost its face once again as the members of the world body did not find any merit in the case. The whole episode reflects desperation on the part of Pakistan to internationalise Kashmir through an elaborate web of lies, distortions and false narratives. The attempts to raise the issue were through a fresh letter by Islamabad to Vietnam, which holds the presidency of the UNSC for this month, and an attempt by Beijing to put Kashmir as a topic of discussion during an informal meeting. The efforts were meant to revive the failed December 2019 bid to raise Kashmir at the UNSC. The global body did not take up a Pakistani letter last month after India pushed back strongly with the help of its friends in the council, particularly France and the United States. The informal closed-door meeting at the UNSC concluded without any outcome as Pakistan’s desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations and present an alarming scenario lacked credibility. Islamabad would be well advised to refrain from such reckless moves in future to avoid global embarrassment.

The UN body has sent out a loud and clear message to Islamabad that if at all there is any matter between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be done bilaterally. Instead of blindly supporting its client state, it is time China seriously reflected on this global consensus on Kashmir and refrained from taking such action in the future. Such periodic attempts by Pakistan to internationalise Kashmir are meant to deflect the global attention from its macabre strategy of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Its old ploy of waging a proxy war has become more and more unviable, now that the country has been put on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors financial crimes like providing monetary aid to terror outfits. The entire world knows that Pakistan is emerging as the epicentre of global terrorism and its role in fomenting terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley is undeniable. It must be pointed out that barring China, all the permanent members of the Security Council— the United States, UK, France and Russia—have backed India’s position on Kashmir and found no reason for any discussion on the issue.

