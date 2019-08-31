Recognising contribution and best efforts

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Quality Circle Forum of India, Hyderabad Chapter, celebrated its 33rd Annual Conference on Quality Concepts here on Thursday and Friday.The Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the conference and also gave away awards to best organisations which made good contribution to the concept of quality in delivering the products and services.

On the second day of the conference, the valedictory function was attended by Minister for Welfare, Koppula Eshwar and Justice Amarnath Goud of Telangana High Court.Speaking at the valedictory, Eshwar said maintenance of quality should become a habit for everyone and he desired to introduce this quality concept from school education level itself for self-development.

Justice Amarnath Goud appreciated the initiative taken by the QCFI, Hyderabad Chapter, and praised the participants for having presented their case studies and contributed for huge profits.Among the competitive participations of 156 teams, ‘Thermo Strikers’ circle from Thermopads stood as best of the convention. Balakrishna Rao, chairman of the Chapter, also participated in the conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter