Record assistant caught for taking bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Gaddam Babu Raju, a record assistant at the office of the Deputy Inspector of Schools in Saidabad, was caught at his office on Saturday afternoon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a retired employee Gazanfar Ali Khan, of Owaisi Nagar in Saidabad.

Raju allegedly demanded bribe for remitting Rs 1.26 lakh which was deducted towards Income Tax (I-T) from the rental income of Khan to claim the refund. Following instructions from Raju, Khan kept the bribe amount in a book in an iron rack in front of the table in Raju’s office.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Raju after the chemical test yielded a positive result.

