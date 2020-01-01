Record patronage for Hyderabad Metro Rail services on New Year eve

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: On the last day of the year 2019, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) created a new record in patronage with about 4.60 lakh passengers traveling by metro services.

To avoid any untoward incident after New Year parties and to avoid having to pay hefty charges for cabs and autos, many persons chose to travel by metro trains. Subsequently, metro rails officials increased operation of metro trains till 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to HMR officials, on Tuesday 40,000 more commuters availed the services than normal days. As against the average ridership of around 4.10 lakh to 4.20 lakh, yesterday saw the numbers swelling to 4.60 lakh passengers.

Among all stations, Ameerpet recorded highest patronage with 28,696 passenger entries to the station and 25,548 exits.

