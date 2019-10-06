Record patronage for Metro Rail as RTC buses stay off the roads

By | Published: 11:47 am

Hyderabad: With many commuters boarding Metro trains due to TSRTC strike, Hyderabad Metro registered a record patronage of 3.65 lakh on Saturday.

Hyderabad Metro officials said this is the highest patronage record till date. The previous highest was 3.23 lakh passengers.

Generally, about 2.70 lakh passengers travel in Metro trains during weekends but owing to the RTC strike, there was heavy rush on Saturday with 3.65 lakh boarding the trains.

In view of the strike, Metro officials are operating services since 6 am as against regular timings 7am on Sundays. Similarly, the last train will leave at 11 pm from the terminal station and reach the other terminal station at midnight.

Generally, 3.23 lakh passengers travel in Metro during weekdays and the patronage slips to 2.70 lakh on weekends. But in view of Dasara holidays and RTC strike, officials are expecting there could be heavy rush today as well.

