Recreations of old songs are the new fad

Not long ago, rapper Baba Sehgal called out “Copywood” — oops, Bollywood — to “stop destroying and ruining original” songs by recreating old classic film soundtracks. The list of recreations, however, only keeps growing, and it doesn’t seem like the Hindi film industry is going to stop serving old songs with a fresh packaging any time soon.Playback star Sonu Nigam, on the other hand, doesn’t think too highly of the trend. He doesn’t want any of his songs to be remade.

“I am the singer of the song. Why would I want anybody to take away the credit? I can’t stop anyone from doing anything. People tried making (recreating) ‘Deewana tera’ and it didn’t work. That’s the connection music lovers have with a particular song and a voice,” Sonu said. The new version of the nineties’ hit, Deewana tera, sung by Arijit Singh, was used in the 2015 film Ek Paheli Leela.

Similarly, singer Arjun Kanungo’s 2018 number La la la was recreated for the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar, which also released in the same year!”I think it (the trend) has nothing to do with singers or composers. It has to do with the record labels who are pushing their old catalogues. They can see a business opportunity in this,” said Kanungo.

“We recreate the song retaining the old melody, keeping the first few lines intact for recall value. Thereafter, it has new lyrics especially penned for it, a new sound and arrangement. Many hear the song for the first time. Then, when they get to know that a similar song existed 20 years ago, they will, out of curiosity, check out the original, too,” adds Bhushan Kumar, chairman and MD, T-Series.

The trend isn’t region or country specific. Even in the West, a lot of popular songs have been recreated. In Bollywood, a recreation generally means getting a rapper and female singers on board and fusing their voices with electronic music.

Singer Tulsi Kumar says, “A remix and a recreation are two different things. A remix is where you pick up an old song and mix beats to it. In a recreation, a lot of creativity is involved, because when you retain the hook of a popular song, the challenge is to connect it with a new melody that flows into that hook. I think it’s a bigger challenge for the singer as well as the composer.”