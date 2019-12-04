Rectify black spots on NH-163: TRS MPs

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, accompanied by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and TRS MPs called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought improvements in certain areas of National Highway 163 that links the State capital with Warangal.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, Sunitha conveyed her gratitude for the ongoing four laning work between Yadagirigutta and Warangal National Highway, which was nearing completion. “However, I would like to bring to your kind notice certain black spots which need to be taken up before the project is completed,” she said.

An underpass or overpass on the Wangapally-Motakondur road was sought as a large number of vehicles moving on the Highway at the same time could be very dangerous. “As part of the project, a bypass at Vangapally village was constructed connecting NH 65, catering to 25 mandals in Nalgonda district. This road connects the temple town of Yadagirigutta which is hardly 5 km away from Wangapally,” she said.

Seeking approval for an underpass and service road between two junctions in Alair town, she said that the two district roads, Aler-Saigudem and Aler-Kandigadda cross the bypass. “I came to know that the regional officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has submitted proposals for construction of an underpass and service road between the two junctions,” the memorandum said.

She brought to the notice of the Union Minister that the bypasses built in Vangapally and Alair towns were in bad shape and not fit for vehicular traffic. She sought a one-time sanction of Rs 21.33 towards maintenance grant for the repair of the same.

Sammakka Sarakka Jathara

Bringing up the issue of Samakka Sarakka Jatara which will be held during January-February next, the Government Whip said that over 2 crore devotees would use the National Highway during that period. “Keeping in view the circumstances, I request you instruct the NHAI Field Office to expedite works in time for one of the largest tribal congregations in the world,” she said.

Later speaking with reporters, Jagadish Reddy said that the Minister responded positively to the points put forth before him by the delegation.

