Recyclothon drive in Hyderabad a hit

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Recyclothon, the special drive to collect scrap and other disposable materials from households launched by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), evoked good response from the people.

By Monday evening, GHMC officials said they received 42.33 metric tonnes (MTs) of waste. In the last two days, the civic body collected 2.02 MTs of electronic waste, 14.48 MTs of broken furniture, 11.28 MTs of damaged mattress, 3.3 MTs of plastic and 11.39 MTs of other waste, according to a press release.

Designated centres were set up at community halls and other public places for people to deposit waste. Old mattress, blankets and electronics were being dumped in drains for long now, thereby choking the city’s drainage system. Recyclothon will continue till November 12.

Old veena junked

On Monday, GHMC officials in Gaddiannaram were in for a surprise when an old Veena was junked. The residents of the locality handed over the Veena to GHMC Medical Officer Mallikarjun. With a heavy heart, the municipal officials transported the instrument along with other waste.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter