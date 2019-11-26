Recykal wins two awards

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Recykal, a startup that is building digital technology for waste management and recycling space has won two awards– Nasscom Emerge 50 awards and the Most Influential Sustainability Leaders of India award at the India Sustainability Leadership Summit 2019.

The startup connects waste generators, aggregators, processors, recyclers digitally and enables transactions between with transparency, traceability. This helps in preventing the recyclable wastes going to landfills and channelising more materials for recycling. With Recykal, businesses can track their environmental impact with dashboards and sustainability reports giving complete visibility of their waste generation.

