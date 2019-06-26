Recykle shows you how to scrap it

By | Published: 10:09 pm

In India, waste management as a concept is still in its nascent stage. Segregation of garbage which should happen at the source level actually happens much later. Of the 62 million tonnes of solid waste that is generated every year, only 43 million of the waste is collected. Add in plastic and you have a gigantic problem that is going to affect not just this generation, but also future ones.It was this conundrum that got city-based startup Recykle’s founders thinking. And, think they did for over a year, visiting municipal offices and understanding the flawed system of waste management.

“The biggest issue we face is that a large section of population still thinks that only one person doing it is not going to make any change. Whenever people throw away unused items, e-waste, it finds its way into the godowns of raddiwalas and kabadiwalas. There is a lot of material which is still recyclable that ends up in landfills,” explains Abhishek Deshpande, who co-founded Recykle along with Abhay Deshpande and Anirudh Jalan.

Common digital platform

The founders knew that a common digital platform would help take care of a lot of logistic aspects in managing waste. So, through Recykle, they bring waste generators, processors and recyclers together in one place. Whether it’s a household or a big corporate office, all one needs to do is create a pick-up request for the good folks from Recykle to come pick up material like steel containers, mobile phones, cartons, bottles, etc. “We do a quality check whether it has been divided properly and, then, it is sent for processing where it is compressed to reduce the volume of waste.

From there, the material — as we call it — can be bought by any of the recyclers and destructors across the country,” adds Abhishek. The final residue is, then, sent to sanitary landfills.

A perk they offer to people is that every time they give away the material, they get U-exchange points on Recykle’s Uzed app which can be redeemed through vouchers that can be used at select stores.What’s more, one gets to know about their environmental impact on the items they have sent for recycling. Recykle also helps brands achieve their Extended Producer Responsibility. At the moment, Recykle operates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Bhopal.