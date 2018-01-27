Red chilli farmers in Telangana on cloud nine

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: With the red chilli crop fetching the price prevalent in 2016, farmers in the State are in an upbeat mood. They are hopeful of a further increase by March making the crop remunerative, which would help them make up for the huge losses they suffered because of the disastrous dip in price last year.

The most sought-after chilli 341, which is medium in size and dark red in colour with the desired levels of pungency value, is fetching Rs 12,200 per quintal in Warangal market, where the arrivals are just picking up. In Khammam agriculture market yard, which is the second largest in the State in terms of chilli arrivals, the open auction rate of chilli touched Rs 11,275 per quintal on January 24.

Also read Farmer federation appeals for protection of chilli farmers

Farmers, by and large, are optimistic that the prices tend to go up further. Even the buyers believe that that red chilli is likely to become costlier by March next, thanks to the drastic fall in the crop area in Telangana State as well as Andhra Pradesh, the two Telugu States that accounted for 50 per cent of the country’s 18 lakh ton of production last year.

Area under chilli cultivation during kharif in the erstwhile Warangal (Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Jangaon and Mahabubabad) has come down from 18,400 hectares (2016-17) to 5,149 hectares (2017-18). Similarly, the crop area in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts together also dipped from 24,440 hectares to 11,900 hectares.

Failure of chilli crop in other States such as Madhya Pradesh helped in pushing the prices up. With the chilli harvest gaining momentum, the arrivals in the market yards are also picking up. The premium varieties of chilli are fetching more than Rs 120 per kg.

Malothu Veeranna, a tribal farmer from Thattupalli village in Koravi mandal of Mahabubabad district had incurred a loss of Rs 35,000 on chilli crop grown in one acre last year. He is confident of making a marginal profit after repaying what he had borrowed to meet the crop investment for the same one acre holding last year.

He said the crop investment ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000 per acres. Pesticides and the wage component for workers engaged in weeding operations and picking that happens in three spells account for 80 per cent of the crop investment per acre.

He is hopeful of harvesting 12 quintals this year, while his brother Malothu Lakku Pati, village sarpanch, is expecting 33 quintals from his chilli crop in 2.5 acres. The marketing officials are watchful of the market trends at the national and international markets.

The Khammam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman RJC Krishna said despite the initial rise, the price may stabilise in the range of Rs 9,000 to 10,000 a quintal. If the present trends are any indication, the farmers would not suffer any losses this year. On the whole, the chilli farmers were a happy lot all over this year, he asserted.