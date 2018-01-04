Red gram purchasing centres to be opened in Nalgonda soon

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Nalgonda: Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association (HACA) will soon open four red gram purchasing centres in Nalgonda district to purchase the crop from farmers.

It has planned to set up red gram purchasing centres in Nalgonda, Chandur, Konda Mallepally, and Haliya. The minimum support price (MSP) for red gram has been fixed at Rs 5,450 which was Rs 400 more compared to last year’s MSP of Rs 5,040.

According to Agriculture Department, the estimated red gram crop production should be around 1.33 lakh quintals as farmers had taken up cultivation of the crop on 22,210 acres in the district this year.

Marketing Department officials are publicising the centres and advising farmers to bring their crop only after drying properly which would help them get MSP for their produce. The money would be deposited in bank accounts of farmers.

Farmers have been told to bring their pattadar passbooks, bank passbook and Aadhar cards while bringing their crop to purchasing centres.