Red letter day for 2BHK beneficiaries in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: K Marrekka can still recall those days, three monsoons back, when her family struggled to cover the roof of her thatched hut with plastic sheets when it rained cats and dogs, even as the rainwater from the street kept inundating the hut.

On Saturday, Marrekka was beaming as prepared to leave such experiences behind and enter her new double bedroom house (2BHK) provided under the State government’s flagship 2BHK Housing Scheme for the poor, at Erukula Nancharama Nagar. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy formally inaugurated the housing complex on Saturday.

“Even in our dreams, we never imagined to own a house. Now, without spending a single rupee we have a double bedroom house. This is a memorable day for us,” she said with moist eyes. “My family can now live without worrying about rain or summer”

Things have changed for many residents of the basthi. From living in hutments in an area with unhygienic conditions and foul smell, they have now stepped into a swanky housing complex spread over an acre. The towering structures and the entire housing complex has now become a landmark in the locality.

J Venkatamma, who ekes her livelihood by preparing and selling broomsticks, is on cloud nine. “Three years back, when officials made us to vacate the huts, we were very angry and upset. But today, when I hold the keys of a ready to occupy double bedroom house, I am elated and happy,” she said.

“Among all our relatives, we are the first to own a double bedroom house. We are indebted to CM KCR sir. We can’t express our gratitude in words,” she said. The best part of the 2BHK scheme is women are owners of the house and not men, she adds as she shows the keys of the new house proudly.

And for K Nagesh, a daily labourer, owning a double bedroom house is a dream come true. “I was apprehensive about the housing scheme and had questions on the quality. But top quality materials and standards have been maintained. Ownership documents were also handed over without any delay,” he said.

Double bedroom housing is all about dignity and self-respect, says Sabitha

Hyderabad: Besides the convenience and safety of living in a concrete house, double bedroom housing programme is all about living with dignity and self-respect for the poor, said Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always strives for the welfare of the poor, she said, adding, “without demanding a single rupee from the beneficiaries, Telangana Government is constructing double bedroom houses investing about Rs 8.65 lakh for each unit.”

Over 2.5 lakh double bedroom houses were being constructed across the State with a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. In GHMC limits alone, one lakh double bedroom houses are being constructed with Rs 9,000 crore, she said.

The GHMC has completed construction of 288 double bedroom houses at Erukula Nancharama Nagar in Adarsh Nagar, LB Nagar and the keys were being handed over to the beneficiaries formally on Saturday.

Under the State government’s dignity housing initiative, the municipal corporation has constructed these housing units with a cost of Rs 24.91 crore. The housing complex will have all facilities, including drinking water connections, elevators, electricity connections, two-wheeler parking, cellar parking, underground drainage system, greenery in the complex, rain harvesting pits, etc.

Photos from inauguration of 2BHK flats at Erukula Nancharamma Basti in Hyderabad on Saturday

Photos By: Anand Dharmana

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .