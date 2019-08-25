‘Red lights’ flash as over-tourism threatens Corsican park

By | Published: 8:28 pm

“It’s nature’s magical design,” says a tourist guide, waxing poetic as he comments on the impressive red cliffs plunging into a turquoise sea at the Scandola nature reserve on France’s Corsica island.

The ages have sculpted the volcanic cliffs into myriad shapes that beguile the visitor, who might imagine a kissing couple here, a horse’s head there, Napoleon’s two-cornered hat further on.

The park, created in 1975, is an ecological dream, being a nature reserve and a protected marine zone that is listed by France’s coastal protection agency and Natura 2000, in addition to its recognition by UNESCO.

It is a prime destination for the some three million people who visit Corsica each year, 75 per cent of them in the summer. The paradox is that growing numbers of tourists are drawn to Scandola’s pristine waters and stunning geological vistas, endangering its fragile ecosystem.

The park, reached only by boat some 40 minutes from the tiny port of Porto, stretches over 10 square kilometres (nearly four square miles) of sea, and a somewhat smaller area of land.

“The reserve is a jewel for Corsica and the Mediterranean, but several red lights are flashing,” says marine biologist Charles-Francois Boudouresque, listing flora and fauna at risk, including ospreys, seagrass and fish species such as the brown meagre.

The tourist season coincides with the ospreys’ mating season, notes Boudouresque, an emeritus professor at the Mediterranean Institute of Oceanography. Because of over-tourism, ospreys’ “reproductive success is zero or near zero, with either no chicks or just one chick” per year, he says.

Since last month, at the urging of the scientific council, boats must keep a distance of at least 250 metres from ospreys’ nests during the breeding season.

