‘Red Ribbon Run’ marks World AIDS Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Several doctors and students joined hands for ‘The Red Ribbon Run’ on the eve of World AIDS Day at Apollo Medical College, Jubilee Hills on Saturday. Doctors said that in Telangana, the estimated number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in 2016 was about 1.75 lakh while in India, 87,580 people were reportedly infected with HIV in 2017, of which 9,324 were from Telangana.

The Government of India, NACO and Telangana AIDS Control Society (TSACS) have embarked on the mission to minimise deaths as well as viral transmission to non-infected sex partners thereby leading to zero transmission of the HIV and ultimately its elimination by 2030.

TSACS provides free anti-retroviral drugs, including 2nd and 3rd line drugs, whenever and wherever necessary to all those PLHIV individuals through the State Antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres such as ART centre at Apollo Medical College, which provide free ART using the PPP model, a press release said. Doctors wanted communities to create awareness among people on accessing HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care, the release added.

