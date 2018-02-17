Red Sand Boas fall prey to myths in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Red Sand Boa snakes are being caught and sold illegally by poachers to make easy money because of the myth that the two-headed reptile has special powers in detecting hidden treasure.

The Forest Department in a press release said that in the last one month, four Sand Boa snakes were caught in various parts of the city such as Malkapur, Begumpet, Air Force Colony and Medchal. These snake are also being illegally traded online under the code ‘Double Engine’.

The Forest Department appealed to the people not to believe reports that these snakes have supernatural powers and requested them to cooperate and report any illegal activity relating to Red Sand Boa snakes on the toll-free no. 18004255364.

Offences like poaching, capturing and illegal trading relating to Red Sand Boas would attract imprisonment up to 3 years and fine up to Rs 25,000 under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the release added.