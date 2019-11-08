Red sanders smuggling gang held in Hyderabad, kingpin at large

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Four persons, who were involved in smuggling of red sanders, were arrested by the City Police here on Thursday. The police seized 2.5 tonnes of logs of red sanders, a Honda City car and five mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught N Radha Kishan (40), K Chandra ((34), N Chennaiah (25) and Ram Sevak Kumar (25) during a raid on a house. The prime suspect, Shiva alias Chandra, is absconding.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the gang had smuggled the red sanders consignment from Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh into the city and were searching for prospective buyers when they were caught by the police.

Radha Kishan had purchased the red sanders logs weighing 2.5 tonnes from one Shiva at a price of Rs 400 a kilogram. Shiva arranged the wood after chopping trees in the Lankamalla Reserve Forest in Kadapa and supplied to Radha Kishan. Fearing they might be caught while transporting the consignment into the city, Radha Kishan and his associates planned to shift it in different vehicles to the city. The gang kept the wooden logs in different vehicles and concealed them under vegetables.

“After smuggling the wood into the city, Radha Kishan kept it in a house and asked Ram Sevak Kumar to keep it safely. Later, he along with Chandra and Chennaiah were trying to find customers for selling the red sanders when they were caught,” the Commissioner said. He added that Radha Kishan was previously into the construction business and had suffered huge losses. To make up for the losses and earn some money, he decided to sell red sanders wood and came in touch with Shiva.

The gang was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South), who after apprehending the gang members, raided a house at Punjagutta and seized the entire consignment. The suspects, along with the seized property, were handed over to the Punjagutta police for further action. The police are making efforts to nab the kingpin Shiva who is absconding.

