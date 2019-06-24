redBus launches carpooling service

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: Online bus ticketing platform redBus announced the launch of an advanced carpooling service on its platform called rPool. Launched in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune, this new service allows office goers to avail and offer rides in their personal cars, while commuting between home and their workplace. It can be accessed directly from within the redBus mobile app.

Integrated into the redBus app, rPool is a sophisticated carpool solution for working professionals, enabling them to offer and avail rides, between their homes and offices. It uses advanced technology to connect ride givers and ride takers in the fastest and most convenient manner possible. The matching algorithm ensures that ride givers don’t have to deviate or take any detours from their daily work route and ride takers get to travel the maximum distance of their commute as part of the shared ride. The users are verified through their mobile number and corporate email id and users can connect with each other through the redBus app without revealing their phone numbers.

Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “rPool, our new carpooling service, is a systematic solution, not only to decongest roads, but also offer commuters, a viable option that helps them save fuel and time. With the right implementation and adoption at scale, carpooling can significantly reduce vehicular traffic during peak hours in urban cities.”

