Redcliffe to take Pee Safe products worldwide

Hyderabad: Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, which owns the personal hygiene brand Pee Safe, is planning to expand operations of the brand within India and foray into new geographic markets worldwide. Pee Safe having presence in India and Africa, will soon enter into other global markets beginning with the US, and later venture into Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Pee Safe products are currently available in over 3,000 stores across India including modern trade, general stores, airports and organised stores across over 40 cities. Digitally, they are sold on peesafe.com as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart. Amazon recently awarded Pee Safe ‘The Best SMB Brand of the Year’.

In Telangana, the company is present in over 300 regional modern trade outlets such as Ratnadeep, Q Mart, Nam Dharis, etc. There are plans to set up a regional warehouse and office in Hyderabad in the forthcoming quarters as there is great demand coming in from the southern markets especially Telangana, Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe told Telangana Today.

Explaining the market scenario, Srijana Bagaria, co-founder, Pee Safe, said, “A major hurdle initially for Pee Safe was creating awareness among the masses. Women’s sanitation is an issue that has been hushed up and ignored for long. Millions of women face the ordeal of having to use unclean public washrooms every day. Though there was some awareness, the need of the hour was for products and solutions that help women maintain good intimate hygiene and remain free of infections.”

Pee Safe’s flagship product was the toilet seat sanitiser spray, the first-of-its-kind in India. It is a dermatologically tested product that can kill 99.9 per cent of harmful microbes present on unhygienic toilet seats. Pee Safe was commercially launched in 2013, and by October 2015, the product had sold over 1,00,000 units.

“Apart from our flagship product, our other offerings include eco-friendly sanitary pads, organic cotton tampons, menstrual cups, natural intimate washes, wipes and sweat pads for both men and women, and pollution safe anti-pollution dust masks,” she added.

Funding

On the funding front, Vikas Bagaria said, “Pee Safe recently received a Series A funding of Rs 30 crore in a round led by Alkemi Growth Capital, a health and wellness focused fund. We are aiming to utilise these funds to bolster our R&D and product development activities as well as to build a stronger distribution network.”

The company’s projected revenue for this financial year is between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore with a 50-75 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth. Vikas Bagaria informed, “We are also looking out to break-even by FY22 with an annualised growth of more than 150 per cent. Our products are retailed through offline channels to customers via general and modern trade and sold online via marketplaces and our self-managed e-commerce website. They are also supplied to institutions and the hospitality sector via bulk orders. To keep a CapEx (capital expenditure) light model, we procure finished goods from third-party contract manufacturers.”

