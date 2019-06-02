Reddy seeks revenue report to pitch special need for Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy asked the officials to prepare reports on financial conditions of the state to place before the 15th finance commission “stressing the need for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.”

“The officials should explain the present financial situation and why the state needs special category status to overcome the financial crisis,” Reddy said at the review meeting for higher officials of finance and revenue departments on Saturday.

Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, special Chief Secretaries D Sambasiva Rao, PV Ramesh, SS Rawat, Secretary finance M Ravichand, CMO secretary Arokya Raj and additional Secretary K Dhananjaya Reddy were also present at the meeting.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a long-standing demand of the state which is yet to be fulfilled by the Centre.

Reddy advised the officials to come out with innovative ideas to improve the financial condition without burdening the common man.

He suggested Green tax, industrial waste tax, value addition schemes for the red sanders and giving loans with low interest rates to the people.

The Chief Minister expressed surprise over the diversion of funds yielded through loans by various corporations with a counter-guarantee from state govt.

Coming to liquor policy, the Chief Minister made it clear the need to curb the belt shops to protect the interests of the poor.

“Happiness should prevail in every family by removing the menace of belt shops, if necessary the government should consider running liquor shops on its own,” Reddy said.

He said stringent action should be taken on those running belt shops and cancel the licence of the concerned dealer and added that awareness and rehabilitation programmes should be conducted to distance poor people from liquor.

Reddy will conduct review meeting of education and water resources departments on June 3.

Agriculture and allied sectors and Housing will be reviewed on June 4. Review on AP CRDA will be held on June 6.

The new chief minister will step into the secretariat on June 8.