Redevelopment programme of RLDA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has come up with plans of granting 99 years lease hold rights for commercial development of railway land at Rifle Range and Chilakalaguda. A Request for Proposal notification has been issued in this regard.

As part of colony redevelopment programme, RLDA has invited proposals to develop mandatory railway infrastructure of 352 residential units and commercial office in an area of 4.69 acres out of total net area of 16.67 acres spread across Rifle Range and Chilakalaguda colonies.

The key terms and condition put forward by railway authorities to developers include redevelopment of railway assets comprising 352 apartments with 6,200 sq.ft club house and 20,000 sq.ft office space in a land area of around 4.69 acres, with minimum cost of Rs115 crore.

It should be developed over a period of three years with a grace period of one year, totalling to four years from the date of execution of lease premium. Additional 2.66 acres of land at Rifle Range and 9.32 acres of land in Chilakalaguda is available to develop the desired product mix for minimum lease premium of Rs 50 crore.

The developer has to submit his proposed bid starting from Rs.50 crore onwards and the lease premium payable is split into three installments. The installment comprises 40 per cent of total lease premium within 60 days from the date of issuance, a press release said.

Meanwhile, a pre-bid meeting for interested developers has been fixed by RLDA on December 20 at Marigold Hotel at 11.30 am wherein all aspects related to the land on offer could be gauged. The details pertaining to the e-tender are available on RLDA website and the tender wizard website: www.tenderwizard.com/RLDA.

