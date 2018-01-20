By | Published: 12:16 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Pick up interesting nuggets from Telangana’s rich past and history, go through the rich treasure trove of gold coins some of which date back to the Roman era and admire the subtleties of Kakatiya architecture in the photo frames.

The second international seminar on ‘Telangana through ages: a perspective from early and medieval periods’ has all this and more arrayed at the MCRHRD Institute.

The Telangana State Archaeological department, now christened Heritage Telangana, is organising the two-day seminar.

Five international scholars from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and Greece and others from across the country are presenting 35 papers during the seminar.

Advisor to Telangana government, BV Papa Rao said there was a need to rename the Archaeology Department which was established during British era to survey different structures, as a Heritage Department.

Telangana took the lead in this direction and is the only State to have renamed its State Archaeological department as Heritage Telangana, he said.

Former Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma said Telangana and Hyderabad have their own history but all the richness of it was subsumed in the united Andhra Pradesh’s history.

“Identity crisis was one of the major factors that fuelled separate Telangana movement,” he said adding the seminar would aid in reinventing and rediscovering the glory and history of Telangana.

The seminar has six panels and apart from presentations, there will be demonstrations and lectures. Each panel will concentrate on a theme.

For all those, who have never seen the Bahmani coins, Roman gold coins, Kakatiya coins, the seminar is the venue to learn more about them.

On Sunday, Lingala Panduranga Reddy, member of Royal Historical Society will present a paper on “Hyderabad’s old name Chichulam not Bhagyanagar”.