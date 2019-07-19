Redmi launches K20, K20 Pro in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Founder and CMD of Big C, M Balu Chowdary along with Managing Director, Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain launched the new flagship smartphones Redmi K20 and K20 Pro here on Friday. Both the phones will be retailed through the Big C chain of outlets across Telangana. “We are grateful and very happy that Xiaomi chose to launch the two smartphone models in Telangana and AP through the retail outlets of Big C,” Balu Chowdary during the launch of the phones said.

Appreciating Big C, Manu Kumar Jain said that Xiaomi was happy to release the phones in the market through the retailing chain. “Big C has played a significant role in fuelling demand of Xiaomi phones in TS and AP,” he said.

Chowdary said that all the major phone manufacturers prefer to retail their phones through Big C outlets. “This reflects the values and goodwill that we have built over the years with device manufacturers,” he said. The Redmi K20 Pro will sold at Rs.27,999 and Rs.30,999 while K20 can be bought at Rs.21,999 and Rs.30,999.

