Redo inspections of EVMs: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was making untrained personnel conduct first level checks (FLCs) of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

G Niranjan, convener of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s election coordination committee, said the EC must ensure such inspections are conducted only by trained personnel of Bharat Electronics Limited and Electronics Corporation of India Limited.

Though this was the norm, GHMC began FLCs at Victory Play Grounds with only five engineers present and many untrained GHMC staff taking part in the exercise. “Our committee member, P Rajesh, who was present at the inspection, raised an objection but despite that, the inspections continued following which he boycotted the exercise,” Niranjan said.

“We have complained to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on phone on this matter and requested him to invalidate the inspections and redo the exercise by employing trained personnel,” Niranjan said.

Jaipal flays BJP on Rafale

Meanwhile, former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy condemned the targeting of media which was ‘exposing’ India’s Rafale deal with France. Jaipal Reddy said the publication of government’s wrongdoings by media was an indicator of democracy at work, and the BJP’s attacks on the newspaper which reported the news must be condemned by all.

“The latest media reports prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s complicity in the Rafale deal. The issue was never about whether Rafale was a good choice. It is about how the BJP government and Modi went about the deal,” he said.

Though there was no connection between Rafale and the IAF’s strikes on Balakot terror camps in Pakistan, the BJP was trying to link the two, he said.