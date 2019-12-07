Reduce protection for political leaders, give them to women: Jagga Reddy

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Commending the police action against the rapists of ‘Disha’, Sangareddy MLA Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) said that the government had no option than surrendering to the demand of the people for capital punishment. He said that he supported the encounter as a father of a girl, but cannot say so as a people’s representative.

Addressing media here on Saturday Jagga Reddy said that there could be more demands for encounter killing of accused in such heinous crimes. “I am not sure if this is a political encounter or police encounter,” Jagga Reddy said.

“The solution is to find ways to curb such tendencies than bumping off the criminals in encounters,” he said, calling for providing weapons to women. “We can cut down protection for the legislators and give the same to girls, or give them weapons,” he suggested.

He want to know whether the government could eliminate religious leaders who exploit women and the Hazipur killer just like the police did in Disha’s case. The Sangareddy MLA said a special control room for women protection and awareness programme should be held on a regular basis.

Urging the State government to take every single rape case as serious as Disha’s lest the people would think that the TRS government reacts only when an upper caste girl was attacked.

He then offered apologies to party seniors V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah whose names were not mentioned in the list of leaders that were supposed to meet the Governor on Saturday. He said that such mistake would not be repeated.