Reduction of syllabus yet to be finalised: BIE

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: The proposal to reduce 30 per cent syllabus in the intermediate first-year and second-year courses is to be approved by the competent authority, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said here on Thursday.

A day after news emerged on reducing 30 per cent syllabus in the intermediate first-year and second-year courses, the Board said such reduction of the syllabus is to be approved by the competent authority which has not yet been done.

“The release of these proposals prior to the approval of the competent authority is unintended and premature,” said the BIE in a statement.

The decision of reduction of the syllabus in each subject will be discussed and intimated in the due course, the BIE said, adding that until then, the matter may be treated as under examination. “There is no question of removing lessons on national heroes, social reformers and eminent personalities,” it said.

As four months of working days were lost due to Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, the Board has cut the syllabus in intermediate first-year and second-year courses for the academic year 2020-21 only. This was done by constituting subject expert committees.\

