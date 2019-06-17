Reforms in education yielding results, says Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 1:28 am 1:32 am

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said the residential schools set up by the State government had facilitated BC students to realise their goals. Inaugurating Mahathma Jyothirao Phule (BC) residential school at Chivvemla in the district, Jagadish Reddy said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to make quality education accessible to poor students of all communities and set up residential schools and colleges for different sections of society. During the Statehood movement too, Chandrashekhar Rao had a clear vision of reforms in the education system to be implemented after achieving Statehood.

He cited KG to PG free education taken up by the Chief Minister as one of the efforts in this direction. He pointed out that KG to PG free education scheme had brought a remarkable change in the education system in the State and poor students were getting corporate schools level education with hostel facility free of cost.

Recalling that Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the party policy on education at a meeting in Suryapet held in 2013, he said that it was only TRS that had recognised the dire need to liberate students and parents from the clutches of corporate educational institutions and taken measures in this directions after coming to power in the State. The residential schools in Telangana before the formation of the State could be counted on the fingers. In the last five years, the State government had set up 700 residential schools for SC, ST, BC and Minorities. This academic year, 119 BC residential were opened on Monday in one go. A total of 808 residential schools run by the government was extending corporate level education to poor students in the State, he said.

He said that the State government was working with an aim that every Assembly constituency in the State should have separate residential schools for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and girls. The State government was also committed to providing equal opportunities to the girls on par with boys. “The State government would extend required help to the students to achieve their goals”, he said. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and others also attended the programme. In all, 12 BC residential schools were opened in erstwhile Nalgonda district by MLAs of the Assembly constituencies concerned.

‘Residential schools a boon for BCs’

Adilabad: In a historic moment, 10 Jyothiba Phule Residential Schools for students belonging to backward classes were formally inaugurated by local legislators in their respective Assembly segments across erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday. Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a residential school meant for girls in Nirmal town and MLAs G Vittal Reddy of Mudhole and A Rekha Naik belonging to Khanapur launched the institutions in their respective Assembly segments. He said that the schools were established to ensure a bright future for generations to come.

He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s aim was to strengthen government schools and to provide quality education to every student. He added that every Assembly constituency of Telangana was now equipped with separate residential schools for BCs, STs, SCs and minorities.

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna inaugurated a residential school for girls at Mavala, while his counterpart from Boath, Rathod Bapu Rao participated in a similar event held on the premises of building temporarily arranged at Ramnagar in the district. They said that the schools would be a boon to the students of backward classes and sought communities to utilise the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Mancherial legislator N Diwakar Rao and his counterparts from Chennur and Bellampalli, Balka Suman and Durgam Chennaiah, inaugurated a residential school for girls in Mancherial district headquarters, an institution for boys in Chennur and another for boys in Thandur, respectively. They hailed the government’s decision to start the schools and its determination to transform lives of backward communities.

Similarly, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa inaugurated a residential school for boys in the remote Dahegaon mandal, while his counterpart Athram Sakku took part in the similar programme held at Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal. They were all praise for the government for coming forward to establish the institutions for benefit of weaker sections.

3 schools inaugurated in Siddipet

Siddipet: As part of launching 119 BC Residential Schools across Telangana State simultaneously, the Telangana government started operation of three residential schools in Siddipet district, one each at Siddipet, Dubbak and Gajwel on Monday. Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy inaugurated the residential school at Ponnala in Siddipet town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called upon the parents and children to utilise the opportunity by admitting the children in the school. Each of these schools will accept 240 admissions in the first year. The Collector, in the presence of the local MLA, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy has also inaugurated BC Residential School in Dubbak. Meanwhile, Medak District Collector K Dharma Reddy and MLA, Medak, M Padma Devender Reddy inaugurated the BC Residential School in Medak.

Firm on provide quality education: Errabelli

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according high priority to the education sector and was committed to provide quality education to children of Backward Classes in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating BC welfare residential schools at Mamnoor in the Warangal East constituency on Monday, Dayakar Rao alleged that previous governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh had not set up many residential schools. “But the Chandrashekhar Rao government is setting up residential schools in every Assembly constituency in the State. As there is a huge demand for residential schools, the government is planning to open residential institutions until post-graduation for all the backward class communities and other communities. KG to PG education will be provided soon at the residential schools,” he added.

He said that the introduction of the English medium in government schools and improved facilities had helped to increase the number of students in government schools. “Government schools and residential schools in the State are tough competition for private schools. Even corporate level quality is provided at the government institutions,” he added.

Warangal East MLA N Narender was also present on the occasion. The Minister also inaugurated BC residential school at Station Ghanpur. Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy too inaugurated BC residential school at Girnibavi village in his constituency, while Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy also inaugurated the BC residential schools in their respective constituencies on Monday.

TRSV hails State govt

Nalgonda: The members of the students’ union TRSV on Monday celebrated the simultaneous opening of 119 BC residential schools across the State on Monday by distributing sweets at NG College Centre in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, TRSV State secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had created history by launching 119 BC residential schools on a single day. “It proves the commitment of the Chief Minister towards the welfare of BCs as education is key to the development of any community,” he said. He pointed out that the State government was running residential schools in spacious buildings and providing facilities on par with corporate schools. He informed that the TRSV members would work to create awareness among the public on education facilities being provided by the State government for children.

