Reforms reloaded

Published: 12:05 am 11:15 pm

The contrast is too sharp to ignore even for compulsive sceptics. Not long ago, Telangana presented a gloomy picture of deliberate neglect, discrimination and injustice, resulting in poor irrigation infrastructure. In fact, the irrigation projects in the combined Andhra Pradesh were deliberately designed in such a manner that they remained locked for decades in inter-State disputes and environmental hurdles. It was this glaring injustice that emerged as one of the key grounds for a sustained statehood movement. Cut to the present; the State is brimming with the bounty with the irrigation potential having gone up by leaps and bounds. Thanks to sustained focus, innovative re-engineering and fast-tracking of irrigation projects since the formation of the State, it is now very much on course to achieve the goal of irrigating 1.25 crore acres by supplying 4 tmc from Godavari River and 3 tmc from Krishna River every day. The latest decision to revamp the irrigation department, by increasing the territorial jurisdiction of chief engineers from 13 to 19 and rechristening it as the Water Resource Ministry to work under a single umbrella, must be seen as part of wider reforms in the sector for effective decentralisation and improving efficiency. The first phase of this much-needed reforms process involved massive budgetary allocations for the sector, prioritisation and mission mode approach for early completion and, more significantly, implementing re-engineering policy to fast track the projects and maximise benefits for farmers. Kaleshwaram serves as a fine example of how innovation and out-of-the-box thinking holds key to the success of any project in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The historic water pact with Maharashtra on utilisation of Godavari waters was yet another illustration of pragmatic approach to complete the long-pending projects. Be it Kaleswaram, Bhakta Ramadas or Thupakulagudem project, the idea was to fully tap the potential and get maximum possible mileage for the State without getting entangled in inter-State disputes. Now that several pending projects have been completed in a fast-track mode, a string of canals and reservoirs has come up and most of the tanks have been revived, it was imperative that the government took the next big step of revamping the department to meet the growing needs of agriculture. A network to supply water to every inch of land must be put in place. The best way to share the fruits of development in the irrigation sector is to supply water to more agricultural lands. It is with this objective that the overhaul of the irrigation department has been taken up. In the past, the irrigation department was scattered across different wings and divided into major, medium, small and packages-wise sections. It is a right decision to bring them under one umbrella to ensure effective monitoring.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .