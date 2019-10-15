Reforms, technology help Telangana govt to succeed in PDS: Akun Sabharwal

By | Published: 12:29 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Implementation of reforms and use of technology helped the Civil Supplies Department of Telangana achieve notable success in the Public Distribution System (PDS), Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal said on Monday.

He said besides curbing malpractices and corruption, the Telangana government could succeed in enabling PDS beneficiaries obtain ration from any fair price shop in the State. The Commissioner participated in a two-day national conference of State/Union Territories Food Secretaries on ‘PDS Reforms and New Initiatives’ in Gujarat. He gave a presentation on implementation of reforms, new technology and success achieved by Telangana Civil Supplies Department in PDS.

Several participants, including Food and Civil Supplies Secretaries from different State governments, praised Telangana’s initiatives. As per the 2011 Census, the population in Telangana is 3.51 crore. There are around 87.72 lakh ration cards benefiting about 2.81 crore people. Every eligible beneficiary receives 6 kg rice at just Re 1 per kg.

“In May 2018, Ration Portability was introduced. Beneficiaries could avail ration from any fair price shop in the State. An estimated 13 lakh transactions are done every month. For transparency and accountability in paddy procurement for public distribution, different mobile apps such as OPMS, geo-tagging of PPCs, miller acknowledgment, T-Ration and T-Wallet were introduced to provide better services,” Sabharwal said.

