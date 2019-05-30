Refresh yourself with fruity blends of infused water

By | Published: 5:26 pm 5:47 pm

As summer nears an end, it shows no respite from the scorching sun. Beat the heat before the heat beats you seems to be the mantra that many are going for this season. And, what better way to combat sun’s relentless ire than by hydrating yourself with some infused water recipes? If the term baffles you, fret not; it is all about making a healthy concoction out of water with fruit infusions. Here are some directions, followed by infused water recipes to get you started.

Art of infusion

Start off with washing and peeling the fruit as you would, cut them into desired shapes and put them into either a pitcher or a water bottle, and add water till the brim. Make sure you let it steep for a couple of hours before you drink it, so it incorporates all the flavour and nutritional benefits of the fruit.

Three tree blend

Add generous portions of cucumber, combined with quarter of the amount of lemon wedges and mint leaves as required. This blend is great for digestion, and also helps calm any redness or inflammation on the skin. However, it is known to be a great rehydrating agent.

Berry healthy

Here are two berry based blends; one with strawberries, apple, cinnamon and lemon, for some zesty punch. If the heat is giving you tiny bumps on the forehead, this blend should be your go-to as it clears them magically. Not only does it taste great, it also leaves you with a glowing complexion.

The second blend, however, is a rare find in India. Made with raspberries, peaches and kiwi, this drink tastes the best from this lot. Super sweet and delicious, it comes packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.

Zingy cleanser

Just add lemon wedges and a bit of apple cider vinegar to the water. Not the first choice when your preference is taste; however, if you are looking to clear up your skin, this blend is ideal.

Summer fruit

Get some ripe mango cubes, sliced bits of cucumber and ginger. A great summer refresher, it is best suited to ward of the flu, is an immune booster and helps you fight sickness better.