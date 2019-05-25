Refreshers course for drivers held in Khammam

By | Published: 10:40 pm 10:49 pm

Khammam: The District Transport Officer Bhadru Naik advised the drivers operating buses of educational educations to be careful while transporting the students schools and colleges. He addressed a gathering of representatives of schools and colleges managements, drivers at a refreshers course organised by transport department here on Saturday.

The official told the managements not to engage drivers who do not have valid driving license to operate the buses. He also wanted maintenance of the vehicles in good condition. If anyone was found erring serious action would be initiated, he warned.

Bhadru Naik stated that because of the preventive measures and awareness activities no major accidents involving schools and colleges buses were recorded. He advised the bus drivers abstain from the practice of driving by consuming alcohol.Motor vehicle inspector Shanker Naik and others were present.

