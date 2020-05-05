Refreshments provided to around 100 migrants in Warangal

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi distributed refreshments to around 100 migrant labourers and their families at Public Garden in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Samithi founder-president Santhosh Manduva said: “We got information that there were around 100 migrant labourers belonging to Madhya Pradesh who took a halt at Public Garden in view of the soaring heat. We immediately responded and served them buttermilk, biscuits and bananas. It was heart-wrenching to see little kids walking hundreds of miles to reach their home town.”

He said the samithi thought that a little contribution would give them some respite and it was extremely gratifying serving the little ones, especially those seemed hungry. The members of the samithi also guided them on how to approach the government authorities to reach their hometowns.

