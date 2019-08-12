Regina Cassandra dubs for herself in Evaru

By | Published: 7:47 pm

As the film Evaru is nearing release, the leading lady of the film, Regina Cassandra, was in an upbeat mood and was happy to share her experiences and experiments with the character she played.

Though she was not sure to what extent the character would embellish her career, she said she was never complacent. Bold enough to admit that she never expected anything from the characters offered to her, Regina said she always strived hard to give something to the character from her side.

“When the character and story were narrated to me, I could discern that director Ramji had complete knowledge of how he was going to present the script through my role. The first quality of a director, I believe, is patience. Ramji is an ultimate example for that.

When I told him that I would want to dub in Telugu, he sat with me for about 70 hours. There was never a single instance where I dubbed without his support. That way, I am very thankful to him,” Regina said. In her interaction with the media, she even shared that she was being offered very good films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well. “I will confirm the projects in a few more days,” she said.