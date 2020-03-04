Register BS-IV vehicles by March 31: Transport Commissioner

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Transport Commissioner MRM Rao on Wednesday said that permanent registration is mandatory for BS-4 vehicles and urged motorists to finish the process before the deadline, March 31.

During inspection at Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, Khairatabad, Rao instructed officials to create awareness on BS-4 vehicles. He asked the motorists not to wait till the deadline and get the registration done early.

Directing the officials to monitor and collect taxes at regular intervals, he wanted them to focus on collecting pending taxes, intensifying the raids and also take up measures to avoid accidents.

“Required steps have to be taken to make all RTA services online. Facilities have to be provided at all check posts in the districts to strengthen them. Enforcement team has to be strengthened to increase the revenue of government,” he told officials.

RTA Joint Transport Commissioners Pandurang Naik, C Ramesh, Mamata Prasad and Deputy Transport Commissioner, Papa Rao were present.

