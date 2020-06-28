Registered Medical Practioner dies in car crash in Kamareddy

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Kamareddy: A Registered Medical Practioner (RMP) died in a road accident when his car hit a tree at Gandhari mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district, while he was returning from Hyderabad

Kottakapu Ram Reddy (45) was working as RMP and resident of Thirumalapur village of Banswada mandal, he brought his ailing relative to provide treatment in Hyderabad on Saturday.While returning home on Sunday, his car rammed into a road side tree near Gandhari mandal headquarters.

In the mishap, Ram Reddy died on the spot and the body was sent to Banswada area hospital by the police who registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .