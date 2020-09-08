Registrar of Companies grants 3-month extension for AGM

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Registrar of Companies-Hyderabad has issued a common order granting a three months extension for holding annual general meeting (AGM) for companies incorporated in the State for the fiscal ending March 31.

VE Josekutty, Registrar of Companies, said about 60,000 active companies in the State which ought to have held their AGM for the financial year on or before September 30 would benefit from the extension. The companies which were not able to hold the AGM by September 30 due to Covid-19 were required to file an application to the Registrar for grant of extension. With this common order, such companies would not be required to file individual applications before the Registrar of Companies.

Following several representations received from companies, industry bodies and professional institutes pointing out that companies are finding it difficult to hold their AGM due to the pandemic situation, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had Registrar of Companies to consider extension of time.

