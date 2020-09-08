Registrar of Companies grants 3-month extension for TS firms to hold AGM

The companies which were not able to hold the AGM by September 30 due to Covid-19 situation were required to file an application to the Registrar for grant of extension of time.

Hyderabad: The Registrar of Companies-Hyderabad, Telangana has issued a common order for granting three months extension of time for holding annual general meeting (AGM) for companies incorporated in the State for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, V E Josekutty, Registrar of Companies for the State of Telangana, said, about 60,000 active companies in the State which ought to have held their AGM for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 on or before 30 September 2020 will benefit from the extension.

The companies which were not able to hold the AGM by September 30 due to Covid-19 situation were required to file an application to the Registrar for grant of extension of time. With this common order, such companies would not be required to file individual applications before the Registrar of Companies for extension of time for holding their AGM.

Following several representations received from companies, industry bodies and professional institutes pointing out that companies are finding it difficult to hold their AGM due to the pandemic situation, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has considered the difficulty and directed Registrar of Companies to consider extension of time for holding AGM, by issue of common order.

